Jake Ferguson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Preview

Jake Ferguson TE - Dallas Cowboys Bye:10 Age: 26 HT: 6-5 WT: 244

2025: A scoreless 2024 campaign highlights a disappointing season for Ferguson, whose 59 catches and 494 receiving yards fell well below the 71-761-5 line he posted in 2023. Ferguson missed three games due to injury last season, but the season-ending hamstring injury Dak Prescott suffered in Week 9 took a toll on all the Cowboys’ pass-catchers for the entire second half of the season.

What’s Changed: Ferguson averaged 7.6 targets per game with Prescott under center last season and was the TE10 in fantasy points per game in 2023. Prescott returning to form and staying healthy should go a long way in Ferguson returning to what we saw in his breakout season, but his ceiling remains limited as long as CeeDee Lamb continues to vulture targets.

Outlook: In 2023, Ferguson was a top-10 tight end in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The 177.1 PPR points he finished with were good for TE9 overall. He finished as the TE26 in PPR leagues last season. Ferguson is far better than the numbers he posted last season, and could rebound for a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 season if things break right for him this season.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DAL 16 19 22 174 9.2 10.9 2 2 48 39 29 2023 DAL 17 71 102 761 10.7 44.8 5 5 177 142 106 2024 DAL 14 59 86 494 8.4 35.3 0 0 104 75 45 PROJ. 2025 DAL 17 61 84 498 8.1 29.3 5 5 142 111 81

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

