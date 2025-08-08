Jaydon Blue fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jaydon Blue 2025 Fantasy Preview

Jaydon Blue RB - Dallas Cowboys Bye:10 Age: 21 HT: 5-9 WT: 196

2024: Operating as part of a committee at Texas, Blue (5’9/196) led the Longhorns in rushing touchdowns, totaling eight on 134 carries. Although his smaller frame limits Blue’s ability to be a workhorse and consistent pass-protector, he is an effective receiver with burst. He tallied 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores last season.

What’s changed: A former track runner, Blue timed a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Combine, showing off the speed that led to three gains of 45-plus yards in 2024. Blue is a mismatch for linebackers on routes out of the backfield, and his agility makes him dangerous in the open field.

2025 Outlook: A change-of-pace back with home run ability and a strong receiving profile, Blue has by far the most upside of the four backs vying for work in Big D. Summer innuendo about his worth ethic was concerning, but just that: Innuendo. Blue’s camp reports will be crucial, but he’s a fun late-round flier in every format of fantasy.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ.2025 DAL 17 129 491 3.8 28.9 5 15 24 135 1 6 115 107 99

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

