Jaylen Waddle fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jaylen Waddle 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Like teammate Tyreek Hill, Waddle’s fantasy production fell off a cliff in 2024 as Jonnu Smith emerged as Tua Tagovailoa’s No. 1 pass catcher. Waddle, battling various injuries throughout the season, posted career low marks in yards per route and yards after the catch per reception. That he was targeted on a mere 17 percent of his pass routes in 2024 should be a concern going forward.

What’s changed: The Dolphins dealt Jonnu Smith to the Steelers and acquired TE Darren Waller from the Giants. Waddle has worked on his eye-hand coordination this offseason in hopes of recapturing his past form.

2025 Outlook: Waddle’s target rates should see a bump in 2025 after the Dolphins parted ways with Jonnu Smith, who functioned as Miami’s top pass catcher for much of the 2024 season. Waddle has reportedly worked hard to improve his hand-eye coordination this offseason and has worked extensively with QB Tua Tagovailoa. With better injury luck and more looks from Tua in 2025, Waddle could be a big-time fantasy value and should be a target for fantasy managers who don’t take receivers in the opening rounds.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 MIA 17 75 117 1356 18.1 79.8 8 8 259 222 184 2023 MIA 14 72 104 1014 14.1 72.4 4 4 199 163 127 2024 MIA 15 58 83 744 12.8 49.6 2 2 150 121 92 PROJ. 2025 MIA 17 84 128 1082 12.9 63.7 7 7 241 199 157

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

