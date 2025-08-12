Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Joe Mixon 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Joe Mixon
|Houston Texans
|Bye:6
|Age: 29
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 220
2024: Acquired from the Bengals at the start of free agency and immediately extended, 28-year-old Mixon was surprisingly the engine of an otherwise dysfunctional Texans offense. Subjected to multiple hip-drop tackles, Mixon missed Weeks 3-5 with an ankle injury, but averaged the third most rushing yards of his career (72.6) when healthy. His 36 receptions were somewhat disappointing in light of his 2022-23 totals, but he probably would have finished north of 50 had he appeared in all 17 games.
What’s changed: Limited by mysterious foot and ankle issues during the offseason, Mixon watched the Texans use a fourth-round draft pick on Woody Marks before signing Nick Chubb in May. Mixon’s status for the start of the season is in question as of this writing.
Outlook: 29 years old, Mixon’s massive workloads could be beginning to catch up with him. Marks profiles as a textbook change-of-pace back, while even a diminished Chubb could earn a small role on early downs. Mixon is under threat for multiple reasons, but he is still the clear lead back and goal-line option for an offense bound for some positive regression after a rough 2024. Watch his status closely during the preseason.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|CIN
|14
|210
|814
|3.9
|58.1
|7
|60
|75
|441
|2
|9
|240
|210
|180
|2023
|CIN
|17
|257
|1034
|4
|60.8
|9
|52
|64
|376
|3
|12
|267
|241
|215
|2024
|HOU
|14
|245
|1016
|4.1
|72.6
|11
|36
|52
|309
|1
|12
|241
|223
|205
|PROJ.2025
|HOU
|17
|227
|895
|3.9
|52.6
|7
|40
|57
|309
|3
|10
|218
|198
|178
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs