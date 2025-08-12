Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Joe Mixon 2025 Fantasy Preview

Joe Mixon Houston Texans Bye:6 Age: 29 HT: 6-1 WT: 220

2024: Acquired from the Bengals at the start of free agency and immediately extended, 28-year-old Mixon was surprisingly the engine of an otherwise dysfunctional Texans offense. Subjected to multiple hip-drop tackles, Mixon missed Weeks 3-5 with an ankle injury, but averaged the third most rushing yards of his career (72.6) when healthy. His 36 receptions were somewhat disappointing in light of his 2022-23 totals, but he probably would have finished north of 50 had he appeared in all 17 games.

What’s changed: Limited by mysterious foot and ankle issues during the offseason, Mixon watched the Texans use a fourth-round draft pick on Woody Marks before signing Nick Chubb in May. Mixon’s status for the start of the season is in question as of this writing.

Outlook: 29 years old, Mixon’s massive workloads could be beginning to catch up with him. Marks profiles as a textbook change-of-pace back, while even a diminished Chubb could earn a small role on early downs. Mixon is under threat for multiple reasons, but he is still the clear lead back and goal-line option for an offense bound for some positive regression after a rough 2024. Watch his status closely during the preseason.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CIN 14 210 814 3.9 58.1 7 60 75 441 2 9 240 210 180 2023 CIN 17 257 1034 4 60.8 9 52 64 376 3 12 267 241 215 2024 HOU 14 245 1016 4.1 72.6 11 36 52 309 1 12 241 223 205 PROJ.2025 HOU 17 227 895 3.9 52.6 7 40 57 309 3 10 218 198 178

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

