Jordan Mason fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jordan Mason 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: A 2022 undrafted free agent lightly used his first two years in the league, Mason took advantage of injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell to spend the better part of two months as the 49ers’ starter. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and finished third in NextGenStats’ average rush yards over expected metric. He did cool off after a hot start. All three of Mason’s 100-yard rushing efforts came in the season’s first month. He eventually lost his starting gig to Isaac Guerendo, and finished the year on I.R. with an ankle injury.

What’s changed: A restricted free agent, Mason earned a second-round tender before the Niners shipped him to Minnesota in March. The Vikes were openly searching for a “1B” back to pair with Aaron Jones, and immediately labeled Mason as such.

2025 Outlook: Likely to begin the year as the Vikings’ primary goal-line back, Mason is an ideal mid-round pick since he has a standalone role and a straightforward path to more work in the event of a Jones injury.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 SF 16 43 258 6 16.1 1 0 0 0 0 1 32 32 32 2023 SF 17 40 206 5.2 12.1 3 3 4 31 0 3 45 43 42 2024 SF 12 153 789 5.2 65.8 3 11 14 91 0 3 115 110 104 PROJ.2025 MIN 17 185 822 4.4 48.3 7 24 33 165 2 9 175 163 151

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

