Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Day
No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State in hyped college football opener
A star-studded field has arrived at TPC Boston, and the LPGA's FM Championship has the makings of a classic
Nelly Korda, after recent putter switch, shoots 67 to open FM Championship at TPC Boston

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Mason fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 02:03 PM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Jordan Mason 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: A 2022 undrafted free agent lightly used his first two years in the league, Mason took advantage of injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell to spend the better part of two months as the 49ers’ starter. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and finished third in NextGenStats’ average rush yards over expected metric. He did cool off after a hot start. All three of Mason’s 100-yard rushing efforts came in the season’s first month. He eventually lost his starting gig to Isaac Guerendo, and finished the year on I.R. with an ankle injury.

What’s changed: A restricted free agent, Mason earned a second-round tender before the Niners shipped him to Minnesota in March. The Vikes were openly searching for a “1B” back to pair with Aaron Jones, and immediately labeled Mason as such.

2025 Outlook: Likely to begin the year as the Vikings’ primary goal-line back, Mason is an ideal mid-round pick since he has a standalone role and a straightforward path to more work in the event of a Jones injury.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SF 16 43 258 6 16.1 1 0 0 0 0 1 32 32 32
2023 SF 17 40 206 5.2 12.1 3 3 4 31 0 3 45 43 42
2024 SF 12 153 789 5.2 65.8 3 11 14 91 0 3 115 110 104
PROJ.2025 MIN 17 185 822 4.4 48.3 7 24 33 165 2 9 175 163 151

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Jordan_Mason.jpg Jordan Mason Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings