Luther Burden III fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Luther Burden III 2025 Fantasy Preview

Luther Burden III WR - Chicago Bears Bye:5 Age: 21 HT: 6-0 WT: 210

2024: If you want to know why the Bears drafted Burden, don’t look at the 2024 tape. Burden was banged up in his final year at Mizzou and his numbers took a hit, though he still managed to account for a quarter of his team’s yards and half of their touchdowns in his 12 games played. Burden set the college football world ablaze in 2023 with 85 receptions for 1,205 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a menace with the ball in his hands, finishing top-10 among Power 5 wide receivers in total YAC (724) and missed tackles forced (20).

What’s changed: Burden fell to 676 receiving yards in his final collegiate season, dropping him from a surefire first-round selection to the No. 39 overall pick. He joins a Bears squad looking for a rebound of their own after a disastrous rookie season from Caleb Williams. Burden will be competing for targets in a strong receiver room headlined by DJ Moore and 2024 No. 10 overall pick Rome Odunze.

Outlook: Burden has already dealt with a soft issue injury since being drafted and his competition for targets is steep. Fantasy managers shouldn’t count on him early in the season, but he is a phenomenal bet to be a player you want down the stretch. He’s an underneath option who thrives on designed looks, making him the perfect fit for new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 CHI 17 47 72 543 11.4 31.9 3 3 119 95 71

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

