MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
Shedeur Sanders fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Scottie Scheffler loses temper in Memphis heat, but still in the mix at FedEx St. Jude

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RJ Harvey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:55 PM
RJ Harvey 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Versatile and tough, Harvey enters Denver as a dynamic pass-catching threat.
  • Broncos plan to ease him in behind veteran J.K. Dobbins.
  • Strong fit in Sean Payton’s offense, with upside in expanded role.

RJ HarveyRB - Denver BroncosBye:12
Age: 24HT: 5-8WT: 205

2024: A position- and college-switcher, Harvey (5’8/205) Harvey didn’t play much as a 2020 sophomore and missed his entire 2021 junior season with a torn ACL. He finally cracked the lineup in 2022 and showed potential with 796 yards at 6.9 yards per pop. He upped that total to 1,416 in 2023 and hit the stratosphere last year with a 232/1,577/22 rushing line.

What’s changed: Harvey also topped 200 receiving yards in each of his final three seasons and notched a trio of aerial scores in 2024. Harvey plays bigger than his modest size, as evidenced by his elite touchdown production, and he has excelled in the face of high volume. He has three-down potential, but the Broncos have made it clear he will start out as a pass-catching back and take it from there.

Outlook: J.K. Dobbins was signed in June as a potential early-down complement if Harvey isn’t ready to bang between the tackles in September. Disappointing, though Dobbins is the kind of veteran competition you want if you are fighting for work as a rookie. Harvey’s summer ADP as a clear-cut RB2 was maybe a tad aspirational, but there is so much upside for a player whose baseline is being the pass-catching back in Sean Payton’s offense.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ.2025 DEN 17 197 774 3.9 45.5 7 23 34 259 2 9 180 169 158

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

