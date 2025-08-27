Rome Odunze fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Rome Odunze 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Odunze joined Chicago as the No. 10 overall pick, bringing high expectations along with him. Caleb Williams was a disaster out of the gates and only had brief moments where he showed why the Bears selected him at the top of the draft. Odunze, in turn, had the second-lowest catchable target rate (61 percent) for a receiver in the past three seasons. He failed to make a living reeling in Williams’ erratic throws and amassed just 734 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He finished the year as the WR57 on a points per game basis.

What’s changed: The Bears fired OC Shane Waldron midseason and then did away with the rest of the staff at the end of the year, replacing them with Ben Johnson and an army of fellow Detroit expatriates. Chicago also retooled their offensive line and added a pair of pass catchers via the draft in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden.

Outlook: The Bears have publicly praised Odunze’s work ethic this offseason and neither Loveland nor Burden has overlapping skill sets with him. Though they both present increased target competition for Odunze, neither is coming for his job outright. If Williams makes strides in a vastly improved offensive environment, Odunze will come along for the ride as his primary deep threat. That could still be a frustrating profile to deal with in managed looks, but the spike weeks will be worth the wait.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 CHI 17 54 101 734 13.6 43.2 3 3 145 118 91 PROJ. 2025 CHI 17 66 133 865 13.1 50.9 7 7 197 164 131

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

