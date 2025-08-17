Russell Wilson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Russell Wilson
|QB - New York Giants
|Bye:14
|Age: 36
|HT: 5-11
|WT: 206
2024: Wilson took his talents to Pittsburgh for 2024 and sat behind Justin Fields with a calf issue until Week 7. He put together a perfectly serviceable performance for a 10-7 Wild Card team, passing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. Wilson’s deep passing was his strength, earning a league-best 97.3 PFF grade on throws over 20 yards. The 36-year-old isn’t the runner he used to be with his third season in the last four under 300 rushing yards. Some boom weeks coupled with some okay weeks made Wilson a fantasy QB2.
What’s changed: The Giants chose to make Wilson one of Jaxson Dart’s mentors and he will likely begin the season as the starter. Despite having Malik Nabers, the Giants offense has dysfunctional tendencies and there will be limited fantasy opportunity. Now at the journeyman/mercenary stage of his career, Wilson can be penciled in as the starter until he simply…isn’t.
Outlook: Wilson’s fantasy viability will be tied to the Giants’ patience with Dart. They won’t rush the rookie and Wilson starting over Jameis Winston means fantasy managers have a perfectly fine QB3 on their hands for 2025.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|DEN
|15
|292
|483
|61
|3524
|16
|11
|277
|3
|226
|225
|225
|2023
|DEN
|15
|297
|447
|66
|3070
|26
|8
|341
|3
|257
|257
|257
|2024
|PIT
|11
|214
|336
|64
|2482
|16
|5
|155
|2
|173
|173
|173
|PROJ 2025
|NYG
|17
|275
|426
|65
|2627
|15
|10
|139
|2
|172
|172
|172
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
