Russell Wilson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Russell Wilson 2025 Fantasy Preview

Russell Wilson QB - New York Giants Bye:14 Age: 36 HT: 5-11 WT: 206

2024: Wilson took his talents to Pittsburgh for 2024 and sat behind Justin Fields with a calf issue until Week 7. He put together a perfectly serviceable performance for a 10-7 Wild Card team, passing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. Wilson’s deep passing was his strength, earning a league-best 97.3 PFF grade on throws over 20 yards. The 36-year-old isn’t the runner he used to be with his third season in the last four under 300 rushing yards. Some boom weeks coupled with some okay weeks made Wilson a fantasy QB2.

What’s changed: The Giants chose to make Wilson one of Jaxson Dart’s mentors and he will likely begin the season as the starter. Despite having Malik Nabers, the Giants offense has dysfunctional tendencies and there will be limited fantasy opportunity. Now at the journeyman/mercenary stage of his career, Wilson can be penciled in as the starter until he simply…isn’t.

Outlook: Wilson’s fantasy viability will be tied to the Giants’ patience with Dart. They won’t rush the rookie and Wilson starting over Jameis Winston means fantasy managers have a perfectly fine QB3 on their hands for 2025.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DEN 15 292 483 61 3524 16 11 277 3 226 225 225 2023 DEN 15 297 447 66 3070 26 8 341 3 257 257 257 2024 PIT 11 214 336 64 2482 16 5 155 2 173 173 173 PROJ 2025 NYG 17 275 426 65 2627 15 10 139 2 172 172 172

