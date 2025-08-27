Terry McLaurin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Terry McLaurin Fantasy Preview

2024: McLaurin entered 2024 as Washington’s clear WR1, but that role on an offense with a run-first rookie under center didn’t appear to be teaming with fantasy value. That thesis was proven false within a few weeks as first-year phenom Jayden Daniels exploded onto the scene. Daniel’s absurd play-making abilities meshed perfectly with McLaurin’s knack for creating splash plays, fueling the veteran wideout to a career-high 13 touchdowns to go along with 82 grabs for 1,096 yards.

What’s changed: Finding themselves in a win-now window in a hurry, the Commanders spent big this offseason, highlighted by their trade for Deebo Samuel. The former 49er is coming off a down year, but injuries and a battle with pneumonia could have been the cause of his production dip. McLaurin gave away some valuable offseason reps to his teammates with his “hold out/hold in” process, but he finally signed an extension in late-August for a win-now Commanders group.

Outlook: While McLaurin set a new high-water mark for fantasy production last year, most of his metrics stayed the same in 2024 outside of the touchdown boom. He averaged 1.97 yards per route, just .1 above his career average. McLaurin’s 64.5 yards per game actually came in lower than his career mark by one yard. With increased competition for targets and a contract holdout looming, McLaurin offers a poor mix of floor and ceiling outcomes for fantasy managers.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 WAS 17 77 120 1191 15.5 70.1 5 5 229 191 152 2023 WAS 17 79 132 1002 12.7 58.9 4 4 203 164 124 2024 WAS 17 82 117 1096 13.4 64.5 13 13 268 227 186 PROJ. 2025 WAS 17 87 139 1004 11.6 59.1 8 8 236 193 149

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

