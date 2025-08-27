 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Isaac TeSlaa fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Helsley
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Minnesota Twins v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patriots_250827.jpg
Bet under ‘all day’ on Patriots’ win total
nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Isaac TeSlaa fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Helsley
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Minnesota Twins v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patriots_250827.jpg
Bet under ‘all day’ on Patriots’ win total
nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry McLaurin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 27, 2025 11:09 AM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

2025 Terry McLaurin Fantasy Preview

2024: McLaurin entered 2024 as Washington’s clear WR1, but that role on an offense with a run-first rookie under center didn’t appear to be teaming with fantasy value. That thesis was proven false within a few weeks as first-year phenom Jayden Daniels exploded onto the scene. Daniel’s absurd play-making abilities meshed perfectly with McLaurin’s knack for creating splash plays, fueling the veteran wideout to a career-high 13 touchdowns to go along with 82 grabs for 1,096 yards.

What’s changed: Finding themselves in a win-now window in a hurry, the Commanders spent big this offseason, highlighted by their trade for Deebo Samuel. The former 49er is coming off a down year, but injuries and a battle with pneumonia could have been the cause of his production dip. McLaurin gave away some valuable offseason reps to his teammates with his “hold out/hold in” process, but he finally signed an extension in late-August for a win-now Commanders group.

Outlook: While McLaurin set a new high-water mark for fantasy production last year, most of his metrics stayed the same in 2024 outside of the touchdown boom. He averaged 1.97 yards per route, just .1 above his career average. McLaurin’s 64.5 yards per game actually came in lower than his career mark by one yard. With increased competition for targets and a contract holdout looming, McLaurin offers a poor mix of floor and ceiling outcomes for fantasy managers.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 WAS 17 77 120 1191 15.5 70.1 5 5 229 191 152
2023 WAS 17 79 132 1002 12.7 58.9 4 4 203 164 124
2024 WAS 17 82 117 1096 13.4 64.5 13 13 268 227 186
PROJ. 2025 WAS 17 87 139 1004 11.6 59.1 8 8 236 193 149

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
McLaurin_Terry.jpg Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders