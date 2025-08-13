TreVeyon Henderson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

TreVeyon Henderson 2025 Fantasy Preview

TreVeyon Henderson RB - New England Patriots Bye:14 Age: 22 HT: 5-10 WT: 202

2024: The No. 1 running back recruit of the 2021 class, Henderson (5’10/203) quickly made good on the hype with a 183/1,248/15 rushing line for Ohio State as a true freshman. He added 27 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Henderson’s next two seasons would be marred by various minor injuries, limiting him to 18 total appearances. Both his efficiency and volume dipped, preventing Henderson from reaching 1,000 yards on the ground in either campaign. The Buckeye boosters then recruited Ole Miss power back Quinshon Judkins to be the thunder to Henderson’s lightning.

What’s changed: Henderson promptly rebounded with 1,016 yards and 10 scores on just 144 attempts last season. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry and added 284 yards through the air. Every Henderson touch had the potential to end up in the end zone.

2025 Outlook: Having already been pigeonholed as a committee back in college, Henderson will look to avoid the same fate in the pros. He will nevertheless begin his career as a third-down weapon for an OC in Josh McDaniels who has always featured such a role out of his backfields. If Henderson’s floor behind Rhamondre Stevenson is shaky, the ceiling is tantalizing.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ.2025 NE 17 180 697 3.9 41 7 37 56 338 2 9 194 175 157

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

