 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp
Chase Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Josh Jacobs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Bucky Irving fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp
Chase Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Josh Jacobs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Bucky Irving fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TreVeyon Henderson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 12, 2025 09:00 PM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

TreVeyon Henderson 2025 Fantasy Preview

TreVeyon HendersonRB - New England PatriotsBye:14
Age: 22HT: 5-10WT: 202

2024: The No. 1 running back recruit of the 2021 class, Henderson (5’10/203) quickly made good on the hype with a 183/1,248/15 rushing line for Ohio State as a true freshman. He added 27 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Henderson’s next two seasons would be marred by various minor injuries, limiting him to 18 total appearances. Both his efficiency and volume dipped, preventing Henderson from reaching 1,000 yards on the ground in either campaign. The Buckeye boosters then recruited Ole Miss power back Quinshon Judkins to be the thunder to Henderson’s lightning.

What’s changed: Henderson promptly rebounded with 1,016 yards and 10 scores on just 144 attempts last season. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry and added 284 yards through the air. Every Henderson touch had the potential to end up in the end zone.

2025 Outlook: Having already been pigeonholed as a committee back in college, Henderson will look to avoid the same fate in the pros. He will nevertheless begin his career as a third-down weapon for an OC in Josh McDaniels who has always featured such a role out of his backfields. If Henderson’s floor behind Rhamondre Stevenson is shaky, the ceiling is tantalizing.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ.2025 NE 17 180 697 3.9 41 7 37 56 338 2 9 194 175 157

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
henderson.jpg TreVeyon Henderson New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots