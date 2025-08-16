 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:02 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Xavier Worthy 2025 Fantasy Preview

Xavier WorthyWR - Kansas City ChiefsBye:10
Age: 22HT: 5-11WT: 165

2024: The Chiefs pulled the plug on the speedy Worthy as a strictly downfield threat late last season, using him almost exclusively as a short-area catch-and-gun guy. It worked well: Worthy racked up 394 yards on 38 receptions over the season’s final seven games before exploding for 157 yards and two touchdowns in KC’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Worthy showed he can be a multidimensional threat in Andy Reid’s offensive system. He benefited from the absence of Rashee Rice, who went down with a season-ending injury in Week 4.

What’s changed: Rashee Rice’s status is up in the air as he faces a potential suspension that could be as little as two games and as much as six games. It’s also unclear when the suspension might take effect. The Chiefs selected WR Jaylen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

Outlook: Worthy likely won’t retain his hearty target share with the return of Rice, who was dominant before his Week 4 knee injury. Still, Worthy should be fine as a WR2/3 in 12-team leagues who has as much weekly upside as any wideout outside the elite group. The Chiefs offense should remain one of the NFL’s most pass heavy units, creating enough volume for Worthy even if Rice returns to his 2024 dominance.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 KC 17 59 98 638 10.8 37.5 6 9 187 158 128
PROJ. 2025 KC 17 54 93 559 10.3 32.9 5 5 151 124 97

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

