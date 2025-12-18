Career Highlights: Former All-Pro defensive end and outside linebacker Dwight Freeney enjoyed an illustrious 16-year NFL career, primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. Drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Freeney’s impressive career included 10 seasons with the Colts including winning a Super Bowl title over the Chicago Bears in 2006. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Freeney also was named First-Team All-Pro three times (2004, 2005, 2009) and Second-Team All-Pro in 2003. He was the NFL Sacks leader in 2004, the NFL Forced Fumbles co-leader in 2002, and was named to the NFL 2000’s All-Decade Team. Freeney also played for five other teams in his career including the San Diego Chargers (2013-2014), Arizona Cardinals (2015) Atlanta Falcons (2016) and the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions both in 2017. He finished his career playing in 218 games with 300 total tackles, 125.5 sacks and 47 forced fumbles. In college at Syracuse, Freeney was a unanimous All-American in 2001 and a two-time First-Team All-Big East honoree. He set a school record with 17.5 sacks his senior season and his 34 career sacks ranks second in school history.

