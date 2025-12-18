Career Highlights: Actor and singer Jack Wagner stars as Bill Avery in Hallmark Channel’s beloved television series, “When Calls the Heart,” which finished filming its ninth season in late 2021. Wagner has a Netflix romantic comedy titled “Falling for Christmas” premiering later this year, and also recently starred in Hallmark movies “The Wedding March” and its’ four follow-up films over the past six years, in addition to “Love on the Vines.” Wagner starred in several other movies made for television, but, is best recognized for his roles on the soap operas “General Hospital,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Santa Barbara” and the prime-time hit series “Melrose Place.” The popular star was nominated for a 2005 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in “The Bold and the Beautiful” and also received rave reviews for his portrayal of Tony in the National Touring Company production of “West Side Story.” Wagner jumped on the entertainment scene in 1984 launching a successful recording career with his gold hit, “All I Need.” He released other albums through the years, with his most recent “On The Porch” album in 2014. An accomplished golfer, Wagner is a two-time American Century Celebrity Golf Championship winner.

