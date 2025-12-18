 Skip navigation
Rollins2.jpg Download

Jimmy Rollins

Former MLB MVP

Career Highlights: A World Series Champion and National League MVP, Jimmy Rollins enjoyed an impressive 17-year MLB career. A three-time All-Star, Rollins spent his first 15 years with the Philadelphia Phillies (2000-2014), and finished with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), and Chicago White Sox (2016). Regarded as one of the game’s best defensive shortstops, Rollins won four Gold Glove Awards. He also was the Phillies leadoff hitter for almost 10 years, where he was the 2001 NL stolen base leader and a 2007 Silver Slugger Award honoree. Rollins compiled the Phillies’ longest hitting streak at 38 games and was the team’s all-time leader in hits. Named the 2007 NL MVP, Rollins was the first player in history to record 200 hits, 20 triples, 30 home runs, and 30 stolen bases in a season. That season, the Phillies won their division in the first of five consecutive seasons, and Rollins was instrumental in the team’s 2008 World Series win over Tampa Bay. The 2014 Roberto Clemente Award winner, Rollins finished his career with a .264 batting average, 2,455 hits, 231 home runs, 936 RBI, and 470 stolen bases. Rollins recently joined Philadelphia as a Special Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations.

