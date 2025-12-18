Career Highlights: Regarded as one of the NFL’s most prolific and popular wide receivers ever, Larry Fitzgerald holds numerous NFL records including second for all-time career receptions, career receiving yards, and consecutive games with a touchdown. In an illustrious 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald holds more than 40 franchise records including receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, and 1,000-yard receiving seasons. An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald is a two-time NFL receptions leader and two-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader. During the Cardinals run to the 2008 Super Bowl, he shattered the NFL single postseason record for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. First-Team All-Pro (2008) and Second-Team All-Pro (2009 and 2011) honoree, Fitzgerald was the inaugural 2014 Art Rooney Award recipient recognizing outstanding sportsmanship as voted on by the players, in addition to being the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Fitzgerald’s NFL career statistics include 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns. In college at Pittsburgh in 2003, he earned unanimous All-American honors and was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big East, and Fred Biletnikoff Award and Walter Camp Award honoree.

