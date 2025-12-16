Career Highlights: One of the greatest running backs in history, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is the only player to win a Heisman Trophy, an NCAA National Championship, a Super Bowl, and be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing touchdowns leader, Allen was inducted into the 2003 Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had a phenomenal 16-year career with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs where he posted 3,022 carries for 12,243 yards with 5,411 receiving yards. Third on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list with 123, Allen was MVP of Super Bowl XVIII when the Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins. His other accolades include: 1982 NFL Rookie of the Year, 1985 NFL MVP, 1982 and 1985 First-Team All-Pro, 1984 Second-Team All-Pro, and 1993 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Allen’s best year came in 1985, when he led the league with 1,759 rushing yards on 380 carries and 11 touchdowns. At the University of Southern California, Allen won the 1981 Heisman Trophy setting an all-time single-season rushing record with 2,342 yards.

