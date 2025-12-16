Marcus Allen

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 15: Kyle Pitts rises, Justin Jefferson falls
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a1dec9e/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3000x1688+0+141/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fe3%2Fff%2F843ff8b64d75be44eb652daf2918%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2215272629
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 15: Kyle Pitts rises, Justin Jefferson falls
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a1dec9e/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3000x1688+0+141/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fe3%2Fff%2F843ff8b64d75be44eb652daf2918%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2215272629
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Marcus Allen.jpg Download

Marcus Allen

Hall of Fame NFL RB

Career Highlights: One of the greatest running backs in history, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is the only player to win a Heisman Trophy, an NCAA National Championship, a Super Bowl, and be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing touchdowns leader, Allen was inducted into the 2003 Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had a phenomenal 16-year career with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs where he posted 3,022 carries for 12,243 yards with 5,411 receiving yards. Third on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list with 123, Allen was MVP of Super Bowl XVIII when the Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins. His other accolades include: 1982 NFL Rookie of the Year, 1985 NFL MVP, 1982 and 1985 First-Team All-Pro, 1984 Second-Team All-Pro, and 1993 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Allen’s best year came in 1985, when he led the league with 1,759 rushing yards on 380 carries and 11 touchdowns. At the University of Southern California, Allen won the 1981 Heisman Trophy setting an all-time single-season rushing record with 2,342 yards.

< Back to Celebrities