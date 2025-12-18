 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lacvsdal_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_bufvscle_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Bills vs. Browns
bakermayfield.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lacvsdal_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_bufvscle_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Bills vs. Browns
bakermayfield.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
RFT16.jpg Download

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Former NFL Quarterback

Career Highlights: After two strong seasons with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently signed a contract with the Washington Football Team. Considered to be among the NFL’s most iconic journeyman quarterbacks, Fitzpatrick has played for eight different teams during his 16-year career, the most of any NFL quarterback. Drafted in 2005 by St. Louis out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick has played for St. Louis (2005-06), Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa (2017-18), Miami (2019-20) and now Washington (2021). He has played in 165 career games with 5,055 pass attempts, 3,069 pass completions, for a 60.7 completion percentage and 82.3 percent passer rating. Fitzpatrick holds numerous NFL records including most consecutive games of 400 yards passing (3), most games with at least 400 passing yards in a season (4 tied with Dan Marino and Peyton Manning), and most career touchdown passes by an Ivy League graduate (223). At Harvard, Fitzpatrick was the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards and was named 2004 Ivy League Player of the Year and 2004 First-Team All-Ivy League.

< Back to Celebrities