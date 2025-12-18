Career Highlights: After two strong seasons with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently signed a contract with the Washington Football Team. Considered to be among the NFL’s most iconic journeyman quarterbacks, Fitzpatrick has played for eight different teams during his 16-year career, the most of any NFL quarterback. Drafted in 2005 by St. Louis out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick has played for St. Louis (2005-06), Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa (2017-18), Miami (2019-20) and now Washington (2021). He has played in 165 career games with 5,055 pass attempts, 3,069 pass completions, for a 60.7 completion percentage and 82.3 percent passer rating. Fitzpatrick holds numerous NFL records including most consecutive games of 400 yards passing (3), most games with at least 400 passing yards in a season (4 tied with Dan Marino and Peyton Manning), and most career touchdown passes by an Ivy League graduate (223). At Harvard, Fitzpatrick was the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards and was named 2004 Ivy League Player of the Year and 2004 First-Team All-Ivy League.

