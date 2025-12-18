 Skip navigation
Top News

Kelce.jpg Download

Travis Kelce

NFL All-Pro TE: Kansas City Chiefs

Career Highlights: One of the NFL’s strongest tight ends, nine-year Kansas City Chief veteran Travis Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler. Kelce’s other accolades include being named First-Team All-Pro three times (2016, 2018, 2020) and Second Team All-Pro three times (2017, 2019, 2021). He won a Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers following the 2019 season. For all his efforts, Kelce was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team. Travis holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end (six), and the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (1,416 yards in 2020). In 2020, Kelce also became the first tight end to have two 100-catch seasons, including 105 catches in 2020. The Chiefs again went to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season where Kelce set a Super Bowl record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single Super Bowl after catching 10 passes for 133 yards. Kelce played college ball at the University of Cincinnati and is the younger brother of Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center.

