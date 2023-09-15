 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It’s James Cook’s World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It’s James Cook’s World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MH

Mary Rose Hokanson

Purdue v Virginia Tech
Syracuse to provide crucial test for Purdue before daunting Big Ten slate
Amidst significant change in 2023, Purdue hopes to find its feet against The Orange.