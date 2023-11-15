College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 15: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Georgetown Hoyas

Vaughn Dalzell predicts a team total bet in the Georgetown Hoyas versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights matchup.

Georgetown at Rutgers (-8.5): O/U 134.5

The 2023-24 Georgetown roster under Ed Cooley features 11 newcomers and four returners from a 7-25 squad. The Hoyas’ starting lineup has four transfers and one freshman, so I don’t expect the first true road test of the season to go well.

The Hoyas are coming off a 68-67 home loss to Holy Cross, a game where they were stunned 22-10 down the stretch and shot better from three (11/29) than two (11/32).

Rutgers suffered an early season neutral court loss to Princeton (68-61), but bounced back with dominant home wins over Boston University (69-45) and Bryant (66-57). Rutgers led 30-22 and 29-25 at half of both contests by focusing on rebounding and three-point defense.

The Scarlet Knights held its last two opponents to 11-of-48 overall from three (22.9%) and outrebounded them 99-62 in that span. Those are two areas I expect the road Hoyas to struggle with, plus free-throw shooting (57.9%).

In Rutgers’ five non-conference home games last year, the Scarlet Knights held its opponents to 49.0 points per game. Rutgers held Boston and Bryant to 45 and 57 points this season already.

Georgetown scored 64 and 65 points at Texas Tech and Syracuse in its two non-conference true road games last year. The Hoyas went 1-11 in true road games and 1-2 on neutral courts last year.

Ed Cooley will likely improve this Hoyas team drastically at some point, but I doubt it will happen in his first road game.

I played Georgetown’s Team Total Under 62.5 at -110 odds. I would go down to 60.5. Shop around for the best number and books that offer team totals in college basketball.

Pick: Georgetown Team Total Under 62.5 (1u)

