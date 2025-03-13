ACC Tournament - North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

There is probably no bigger elimination game in tournament play than today in Charlotte, NC when UNC (21-12, 13-7) takes the court against Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7).

Both schools may well need to win today’s quarterfinal game as well as the semifinal against Duke to be guaranteed a spot in the Big Dance, but the loser most assuredly will not be invited to the Madness Sunday evening.

North Carolina routed Notre Dame in their opening round game, 76-56. Jae’lyn Withers led the Heels with 21 points burying 7 of 10 3-pointers. It was UNC’s seventh win in their last eight games.

Wake Forest stumbled down the stretch in the regular season. They blew out Georgia Tech 69-43 on the season’s final day but were just 3-3 down the stretch with losses to NC State and Florida State included.

The Demon Deacons upset Carolina 67-66 in Winston-Salem on January 18 this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for UNC vs. Wake Forest

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels (-250), Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+200)

Spread: Tar Heels -5.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on North Carolina on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on North Carolina at -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 146.5.

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Top betting trends and recent stats

UNC is 5-1 on the ML and ATS in their last 6 games

UNC is 3-2-1 to the OVER in their last 6 games

Wake is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

Wake is 4-1 to the OVER in their last 5 games

