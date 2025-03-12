ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas State vs. Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_baileyintv_250312.jpg
Bailey, Davidson get clutch redemption
nbc_roto_mahle_250312.jpg
Mahle, Bradford injuries threaten TEX’s rotation
nbc_cbb_awardsdisc_250312.jpg
Breaking down the Atlantic 10 men’s season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas State vs. Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_baileyintv_250312.jpg
Bailey, Davidson get clutch redemption
nbc_roto_mahle_250312.jpg
Mahle, Bradford injuries threaten TEX’s rotation
nbc_cbb_awardsdisc_250312.jpg
Breaking down the Atlantic 10 men’s season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 12, 2025 02:46 PM

Could the Orange of Syracuse (14-18, 8-13) be making one of their surprising but patented postseason runs? They look to make it to the third round as they take the court tonight against the Mustangs of SMU 22-9, 13-7).

Make no mistake, Syracuse has had a miserable season to date. However, their season continues thanks to a 66-62 win over Florida State in their ACC Tournament opener yesterday. J.J. Starling led the Orange to victory scoring 27 points.

SMU is on the fringe of the NCAA Tournament discussion. They must win at least two games in this tournament for that discussion to translate into a potential bid on Sunday evening. Losing two of their last three and four of their last seven underlines how inconsistent the Mustangs have played this season.

These teams met just one week ago, and it came down to the final moments with SMU prevailing 77-75.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Syracuse vs. SMU

  • Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • Time: 9:30PM EST
  • Site: Spectrum Center
  • City: Charlotte, NC
  • Network/Streaming: ESPNU

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Orange vs. Mustangs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Syracuse Orange (+340), SMU Mustangs (-450)
  • Spread: Mustangs -9.5
  • Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Syracuse vs. SMU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orange & Mustangs game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on SMU -9.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Syracuse vs. SMU: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Syracuse has covered the spread in their last 3 and 4 of their last 5 games
  • SMU won (77-75) but did not cover the number (13.5) when these teams met on March 4 in Dallas
  • SMU is 0-4-1 in their last 5 games against the spread

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
SMU.png SMU Mustangs
Syracuse.png Syracuse Orange
Men's College Basketball