ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Could the Orange of Syracuse (14-18, 8-13) be making one of their surprising but patented postseason runs? They look to make it to the third round as they take the court tonight against the Mustangs of SMU 22-9, 13-7).

Make no mistake, Syracuse has had a miserable season to date. However, their season continues thanks to a 66-62 win over Florida State in their ACC Tournament opener yesterday. J.J. Starling led the Orange to victory scoring 27 points.

SMU is on the fringe of the NCAA Tournament discussion. They must win at least two games in this tournament for that discussion to translate into a potential bid on Sunday evening. Losing two of their last three and four of their last seven underlines how inconsistent the Mustangs have played this season.

These teams met just one week ago, and it came down to the final moments with SMU prevailing 77-75.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Syracuse vs. SMU

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPNU

Game odds for Orange vs. Mustangs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Syracuse Orange (+340), SMU Mustangs (-450)

Spread: Mustangs -9.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Syracuse vs. SMU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on SMU -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Syracuse vs. SMU: Top betting trends and recent stats

Syracuse has covered the spread in their last 3 and 4 of their last 5 games

SMU won (77-75) but did not cover the number (13.5) when these teams met on March 4 in Dallas

SMU is 0-4-1 in their last 5 games against the spread

