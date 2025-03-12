ACC Tournament - Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Day 2 of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, NC opens with the Virginia Cavaliers (15-16) taking the court against the Yellowjackets of Georgia Tech (16-15).

UVA enters the tournament after losing two of their last three in the regular season including their season finale to Syracuse, 84-70. Tech won two of their last three but did get waxed by Wake Forest in their final game of the regular season, 69-43.

These schools met on February 8 in Charlottesville and the Wahoos knocked off the Rambling Wreck, 75-61. Tech scored just 25 points in the second half enroute to the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Cavaliers at Yellow Jackets

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Cavaliers (-102), Yellow Jackets (-118)

Spread: Yellow Jackets -1.5

Total: 130.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Virginia at Georgia Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Yellow Jackets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Virginia Cavaliers +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 130.5.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

UVA is 0-3 in their last 3 games against the spread

UVA is 7-2-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Georgia Tech has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

UVA has won their last 10 games against Georgia Tech

UVA is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 against Georgia Tech

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.