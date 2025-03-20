Akron vs Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Arizona Wildcats (22-12) will face the Akron Zips (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Seattle, WA.

Led by head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the East region. The Wildcats average a robust 81.7 points per game and are coming off a runner-up finish in the Big 12 Tournament. Caleb Love (16.6 ppg), Jaden Bradley (11.8 ppg) and KJ Lewis (10.9 ppg) carry the bulk of the scoring load for Arizona.

Akron clinched the MAC regular-season title and secured the conference tournament championship by defeating Miami (OH). Like Arizona, the No. 13 seed Zips are known for their offensive prowess, averaging 84.6 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Liberty vs. Oregon game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Akron vs. Arizona

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: KeyArena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for Akron vs. Arizona

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Akron Zips (+750), Arizona Wildcats (-1200)

Spread: Wildcats -14.5

Total: 166.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Akron vs. Arizona

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Akron Zips +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 166.5.

Akron vs. Arizona: Top betting trends and recent stats

Akron has won their last 7 games

Akron is 4-3 against the spread in their last 7 games (14-15 ATS for the season

Arizona is just 3-3 in their last 6 games

Arizona is 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games (16-15 ATS for the season)

