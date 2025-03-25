Arkansas vs Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) take the court in the Sweet 16 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8) Thursday in San Francisco, CA.

The No. 3 seed in the West Region, Texas Tech defeated Drake in the second round, 77-64. Darrion Williams’ stat line was special: 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists. JT Toppin added 25 points and 12 rebounds. Chance McMillian, Tech’s third-leading scorer remains sidelined with an upper body injury. He may be activated for the Sweet 16. Do your homework and monitor his status.

The Razorbacks by far the lowest remaining seed at No. 10, are getting healthier as the Tournament progresses. NBA first round prospect Boogie Fland is back and in the rotation for John Calipari’s crew. He and Billy Richmond III came off the bench to lead Arkansas to a 75-66 win over St. John’s. Adou Thiero (knee) may be the next Razorback to return to the court. The junior forward and defensive ballhawk may suit up Thursday against Texas Tech.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 10:09PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks (+190), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-235)

Spread: Red Raiders -5.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Razorbacks & Red Raiders game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Arkansas +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arkansas has covered the spread in both of their NCAA Tournament games this season and is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Arkansas Game Totals have gone 1-1 (O/U) in the NCAA Tournament and are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Texas Tech Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in both of their NCAA Tournament games with the OVER cashing in 6 of their last 10 games overall

Texas Tech has covered in 1 of their 2 NCAA Tournament games this season but are just 4-6 in their last 10 games

