Big 12 Tournament - Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

In one of the more highly anticipated games of the day, Iowa State (24-8, 15-7) takes the court against BYU (23-8, 14-6) in quarterfinal action in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones blasted Cincinnati in their game yesterday, 76-56. Joshua Jefferson led Iowa State with 19 points and Dishon Jackson pulled down 15 rebounds.

BYU is one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball having won eight in a row.

These teams played in an instant classic on March 4. BYU won the game 88-85 in double overtime. Richie Saunder led the Cougars with 23 points making all 13 of his free throws enroute to the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Iowa State vs. BYU

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 12:30PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Iowa State vs. BYU

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Iowa State Cyclones (-170), BYU Cougars (+140)

Spread: Cyclones -3.5

Total: 146.5 points

Iowa State vs. BYU: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa State has won 2 straight and 3 of their last 4 games

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread in their last 4 games

BYU is 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games (all wins)

The one game BYU did not cover in their last 8 was an 11-point win in which they were favored by 11.5

BYU is 5-1 to the OVER in their last 6 games

