Big Ten Tournament - Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big Ten Tournament tips off Thursday with the Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10) taking on the Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8).

Indiana is looking to continue to build its resume and get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers enter the tournament having won four of their last five games.

Oregon has a bid locked up. They enter the Big Ten Tourney having won their last seven games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Indiana vs. Oregon

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Hoosiers at Ducks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Indiana Hoosiers (+110), Oregon Ducks (-135)

Spread: Ducks -1.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Oregon

Indiana vs. Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

Indiana Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in 8 of their last 9 games

Oregon is 4-1-1 against the spread in their last 6 games but 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10

Oregon won and covered the spread against Indiana on March 4

