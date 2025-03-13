 Skip navigation
All Scores
Big Ten Tournament - Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:45 PM

The Big Ten Tournament tips off Thursday with the Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10) taking on the Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8).

Indiana is looking to continue to build its resume and get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers enter the tournament having won four of their last five games.

Oregon has a bid locked up. They enter the Big Ten Tourney having won their last seven games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Indiana vs. Oregon

  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 12:00PM EST
  • Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hoosiers at Ducks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Indiana Hoosiers (+110), Oregon Ducks (-135)
  • Spread: Ducks -1.5
  • Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Indiana vs. Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Indiana Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in 8 of their last 9 games
  • Oregon is 4-1-1 against the spread in their last 6 games but 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10
  • Oregon won and covered the spread against Indiana on March 4

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

