Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Maryland Terrapins (26-8) will face the Colorado State Rams (26-9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Seattle, WA.

The No. 4 seed in the West, Maryland rolled to a First-Round win over Grand Canyon, 81-49. Freshman Derik Queen, a 6-foot-10 center, paced the Terps’ attack with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mountain West champs and the No. 12 seed in the West, Colorado State has won ten in a row on an 11-game winning streak. The Rams upset No. 5 seed Memphis, 78-70. Kyan Evans scored 23 points in the win.

This game boils down to Maryland’s offense vs. Colorado State’s defense. Maryland’s offense averages 81.6 points per game, while Colorado State allows 67.2 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Colorado State vs. Maryland

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Climate Pledge Arena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Colorado State vs. Maryland

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Colorado State Rams (+240), Maryland Terrapins (-300)

Spread: Terrapins -7.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado State vs. Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Rams & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Colorado State +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 142.5.

Colorado State vs. Maryland: Top betting trends and recent stats

Colorado State has won 11 in a row

Colorado State has covered the spread in 11 straight games

The Game Total has cashed to the UNDER in 6 of Colorado State’s last 11 games

Maryland is 8-2 in their last 10 games

Maryland is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10

The Game Total in 6 of Maryland’s last 7 games has cashed to the UNDER.

