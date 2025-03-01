Creighton at Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Xavier Musketeers (18-10, 10-7) continue their push for an invite to the Madness when they take the court in Cincinnati against the Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 13-4).Winners of 13 of 15 at home this season, Xavier takes the court looking for their fifth straight win. After suffering losses against UConn and at St. John’s earlier this month, the Bluejays have won their last two.

These teams met back on January 29 in Omaha with Creighton cruising 86-77 win. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 29 points and 9 rebounds for Creighton in the win. Ryan Conwell had 20 in defeat for the Musketeers.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Creighton at Xavier

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 4:30PM EST

Site: Cintas Center

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Bluejays at Musketeers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Creighton Bluejays +2.5, Xavier Musketeers (-145)

Spread: Musketeers -2.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at Xavier

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bluejays & Musketeers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Creighton at Xavier: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has failed to cover the spread in their last 2 games and 3 of their last 4

Creighton is 11-3 ATS in their last 14

Xavier is 3-1 against the spread in their last 4

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 8 of Xavier’s last 9 games

