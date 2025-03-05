DePaul at Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big East season continues in Providence tonight when the Friars (12-17, 6-12) host the Blue Demons of DePaul (11-18, 2-16).

Injuries and inconsistency have been the hallmarks of Providence’s season. Losers of seven of their last eight games, the Friars lost most recently Saturday at UConn 75-63. Jayden Pierre with ten points was the only Friar to reach double figures in the game.

DePaul has lost its last six games but can climb out of the cellar with a win tonight. CJ Gunn leads the Blue Demons in scoring this season averaging 12.3 points per game.

These teams met back on December 10 in the Big East opener for each school with Providence prevailing in OT, 70-63.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch DePaul at Providence

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Dunkin’ Donuts Center

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Blue Demons at Friars

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: DePaul Blue Demons (+280), Providence Friars (-350)

Spread: Friars -7.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for DePaul at Providence

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Providence Friars on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the DePaul Blue Demons +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 144.5.

DePaul at Providence: Top betting trends and recent stats

DePaul has lost 5 straight road games

The Over is 12-7-1 for DePaul’s last 10 on the road and Providence’s last 10 at home combined

Providence has failed to cover the spread in 16 of its 29 games this season

