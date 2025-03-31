Florida vs. Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, Fun Facts, and Stats for 2025 Final Four

Form held this weekend in the Regional Finals and as a result, for the first time since 2008, all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four. The Auburn Tigers (32-5), Duke Blue Devils (35-3), Houston Cougars (34-4), and Florida Gators (34-4) arrive in San Antonio, TX with an eye on being crowned college basketball’s national champion on Monday, April 7.

The national semifinals are Saturday. SEC foes Auburn and Florida will meet in the early game with Houston and Duke tangling in the nightcap.

Looking for their first national championship in just their second trip to the Final Four, the Auburn Tigers are the top overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. They roared through the South Region with wins over No. 16 Alabama State (83-63), No. 9 Creighton (82-70), No. 5 Michigan (78-65), and No. 2 Michigan State (70-64) covering the spread in all but their opening round tilt.

Winners of the SEC Tournament, the Florida Gators are in the Final Four for the sixth time in school history. Winners of the 2006 and 2007 national championships, Florida comes to San Antonio having won their last ten games including wins in the NCAA Tournament over Norfolk State (95-69), UConn (77-75), Maryland (87-71), and Texas Tech (84-79). Florida has not dominated like Auburn. They have covered the spread in just one of their four NCAA Tournament games (vs. Maryland) this year.

Senior Walter Clayton Jr. is the Gators’ leading scorer averaging 18.1 points per game. Sophomore Alex Condon is the team’s leading rebounder averaging 7.7 boards per game. Auburn’s Johni Broome is having an historic season. The senior leads the Tigers in scoring (18.5 points/gm.), rebounding (10.8/gm.), and blocked shots (2.1/gm.).

Florida and Auburn met just once during the SEC regular season with the Gators prevailing 90-81 at Neville Arena in Auburn on February 8 despite being 11-point underdogs. The Gators led by ten at halftime and kept the Tigers at arms’ length throughout the second half. Walter Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon led the way for Florida combining for 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists. Miles Kelly had 22 points in the loss for Auburn.

Game details & how to watch Florida vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 6:09PM EST

Site: Alamodome

City: San Antonio, TX

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Florida vs. Auburn

Odds: Florida Gators (-145), Auburn Tigers (+120)

Odds: Florida Gators (-145), Auburn Tigers (+120)

Spread: Gators -2.5

Total: 160.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Florida vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Gators & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Auburn Tigers -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 160.5.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Florida vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Gators are 3-2 in the Final Four in their history

The Gators are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Game Totals in the Gators’ last 10 games have cashed to the OVER

The Tigers are 0-1 in the Final Four in their history

The Tigers have covered the spread in their last 3 games but are just 5-5 ATS in their last 10

The Game Totals in the Tigers’ last 10 games are 5-5 (O/U)



