Iowa at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Tuesday, February 25, and the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-12, 6-10) and the Fighting Illini of Illinois (17-11, 9- 8) meet tonight at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Illinois may well still be reeling from Saturday’s embarrassment at MSG. The Fighting Illini lost to Duke 110-67. It was worse than the score suggests. It was Ilinois’ third straight loss and dropped them into a tie for seventh in the Big Ten. A loss tonight could target them for a ninth or even a tenth-place finish in the conference.

Iowa won Saturday at home against Washington, 85-79 to snap a modest two-game losing streak. It was the Hawkeyes’ twelfth home win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Iowa at Illinois

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Center

City: Champaign, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Fighting Illini

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+400), Illinois Fighting Illini (-550)

Spread: Fighting Illini -10.5

Total: 171.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa at Illinois

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) sees this as a get right spot for the Illini: Illinois Fighting Illini -9.5

“What better opponent to face coming off a three-game losing streak against top 25 opponents than Iowa? The Hawkeyes are coming off a win against Washington and this is supposed to be one of the easiest wins of the season for the Illini according to Kenpom and Barttorvik who give them an 83 and 87% chance of winning. This is the first meeting of the season and Iowa’s dealt with injuries, plus lost 101-75 in its last road game at Maryland. Give me the Illini -9.5 out to -10.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Fighting Illini game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Illinois on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa Hawkeyes at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 171.5.

Hawkeyes vs Fighting Illini: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois has won 4 straight home games against Iowa

The Over is 14-5-1 for Illinois’ last 10 at home and Iowa’s last 10 on the road combined

The Over is 4-1 in Illinois’ last five games overall

Illinois is 1-8-1 against the spread in its last 10 games

