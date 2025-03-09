Iowa at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The final day of college basketball’s regular season includes a Big Ten matchup in the Midwest featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12).

Nebraska has lost four in a row, the last three by a total of seven points. Ouch! They lost Tuesday in double overtime at Ohio State, 116-114. Will fatigue from that game and the emotion of Senior Day be a factor as this game plays out? It is a fair question.

Iowa has lost three straight. Thursday night they blew a seven-point lead at home against Michigan State and instead lost by seven, 91-84. Josh Dix scored 18 in the loss.

The Hawkeyes are just 1-8 on the road this season. The Cornhuskers are 10-5 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Iowa at Nebraska

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 12:30PM EST

Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

City: Lincoln, NE

Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Cornhuskers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+260), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-350)

Spread: Cornhuskers -7.5

Total: 155.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Cornhuskers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa Hawkeyes +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 155.5.

Iowa at Nebraska: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa has lost 8 of its last 10 games

Iowa is 1-12-1 against the spread in their last 14 games

Each of the last 3 games between Iowa and Nebraska has gone over the Total

Iowa won the first time these teams met this season winning at home, 97-87

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.