Iowa at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule features a matchup in Evanston, IL between the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-13, 6-11) and the Northwestern Wildcats (15-13, 6-11).

Each of these team is tied in the Big Ten standings with Minnesota and USC. One of the four is likely to finish in the Bottom 3 in the conference which means they would not qualify for the postseason tournament. Thus, this is a monster game.

The Wildcats have won two in a row, the second coming Tuesday night against the Golden Gophers in Minnesota, 75-63. Northwestern’s schedule is difficult to say the least to conclude the season. They are at home against UCLA and at Maryland. Tonight is big.

Iowa lost in Champaign Tuesday to the Fighting Illini, 81-61. The loss dropped the Hawkeyes to just 1-7 on the road this season, but with their final games at home against Michigan State and at Nebraska, they need a positive result on the road tonight.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Iowa at Northwestern

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena

City: Evanston, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+155), Northwestern Wildcats (-190)

Spread: Wildcats -4.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa at Northwestern

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Northwestern on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Northwestern at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 150.5.

Iowa at Northwestern: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern has won 15 of its last 20 home games against teams with a winning record

The Over is 10-5 in Northwestern’s home games this season

Iowa is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 on the road

