Michigan St. vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

The Spartans of Michigan State (30-6) take the court Sunday against the Auburn Tigers (31-5) with a ticket to the Final Four on the line.

Auburn advanced to the title game in the South Region with a 78-65 win over the Michigan Wolverines. the Tigers led by one at halftime and trailed by nine early in the second half before going on a 39-17 run to take control of the game and advance to the Elite 8 for the third time in school history. Tahaad Pettiford was superb scoring 20 points to pace the attack.

Michigan State prevented the South Final from being an all-SEC affair with a rally of their own. The region’s No. 2 seed trailed at halftime but rallied in the second half to knock off Ole Miss, 73-70. As a result, Tom Izzo is headed to the Elite 8 for the 11th time in his 26-year career. Jase Richardson scored 20 points to lead the Spartans on Friday night.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Michigan State vs. Auburn

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 5:05PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Michigan State vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Michigan State Spartans (+195), Auburn Tigers (-235)

Spread: Tigers -5.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Wolverines & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Auburn Tigers -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 149.5.

Michigan State vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

After not covering the spread in their previous 5 games, the Tigers covered the number in the Round of 32 and the Sweet 16

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in each of Michigan State’s first 3 games of the NCAA Tournament

Michigan State did not cover the spread in the Sweet 16 win over Ole Miss but is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

