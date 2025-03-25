Michigan vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

The Michigan Wolverines (27-9) are set to face the Auburn Tigers (30-5) in a Sweet 16 matchup Friday in Atlanta, GA.

It feels like years and not weeks since the Wolverines closed the regular season with three straight losses. A Big Ten Tournament championship and wins in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and first-year Michigan head coach Dusty May’s season is back on track. The Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 with a second-half rally against Texas A&M winning 91-79. Vlad Goldin was dominant against the Aggies scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Auburn, the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, is in the Sweet 16 following wins against Alabama State and Creighton. The Tigers are led by National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome, who averages a team-high 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He is the leader of an offense that averages 83.8 points per game (No. 9 nationally).

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan vs. Auburn

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:39PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Michigan vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Michigan Wolverines (+310), Auburn Tigers (-400)

Spread: Tigers -8.5

Total: 153.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Michigan vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Wolverines & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan Wolverines +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 153.5.

Michigan vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan has won their last 5 games and covered the spread in each of the 5

In those 5 games, the Game Total OVER has cashed in 3 of them

Auburn is just 1-3 against the spread in the postseason (SEC and NCAA Tourneys)

In those 4 games, the Game Total UNDER has cashed 3 times

