Michigan vs. Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 24

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the 21st-ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-1, 14-4) travel to West Lafayette to take on the #11 Purdue Boilermakers (7-2, 15-5).

Michigan sits one game behind the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten standings while Purdue sits one game behind the Wolverines. Last Sunday the Wolverines outlasted the Wildcats of Northwestern, 80-76, in overtime in Ann Arbor. Purdue was not as fortunate in their last game. The Boilermakers lost at home to the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Tuesday, 73-70.

Purdue’s record in their last ten games is 7-3. Michigan’s record is also 7-3 in their last 10. The Wolverines are 3-1 on the road this season while Boilermakers are 9-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wolverines at Boilermakers

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Wolverines at Boilermakers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Michigan Wolverines (+154), Purdue Boilermakers (-190)

Michigan Wolverines (+154), Purdue Boilermakers (-190) Spread: Boilermakers -4.5

Boilermakers -4.5 Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Wolverines vs Boilermakers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wolverines & Boilermakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan Wolverines at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan Wolverines at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

Wolverines vs Boilermakers: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Boilermakers are 7-2 ATS in the Big Ten this season.

The Boilermakers have seen six of their nine Big Ten games hit the OVER.

The Wolverines are 4-3 ATS in Big Ten games this season.

The Wolverines have seen six of their seven Big Ten games hit the OVER.

