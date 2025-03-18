NCAA Tournament - Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Grizzlies of Montana (25-9) are back in the Big Dance preparing to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (26-9) in an intriguing East Region matchup. Montana won the Big Sky Championship over Northern Colorado while Wisconsin lost in the Big Ten Title Game to Michigan.

Led by Money Williams (13.3 points per game), Montana takes the court having won four in a row. Prior to their loss to Michigan, the Badgers had won three in a row. John Tonje is having one of the top scoring seasons in Wisconsin history averaging 19.2 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of BYU vs. VCU.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Montana vs. Wisconsin

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 1:30PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Montana vs. Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Montana Grizzlies (+1050), Wisconsin Badgers (-2500)

Spread: Badgers -17.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Montana vs. Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Grizzlies & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Wisconsin -17.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 151.5.

Montana vs. Wisconsin: Top betting trends and recent stats

Montana is 4-0-1 against the spread in their last 5 games (14-11-3 for the season)

Wisconsin is 19-11-1 against the spread for the season but just 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

These teams have met once previously with Wisconsin winning 73-49 on March 11, 2012

