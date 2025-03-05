 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Washington at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Mathieu Olivier
Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

adebayo.jpg
Heat to ‘keep it pretty competitive’ against Cavs
nbc_roto_okcvmem_250305.jpg
Grizzlies shouldn’t expect Thunder to ‘cool off’
jokic.jpg
Jokic’s status looms large in SAC-DEN markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Washington at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Mathieu Olivier
Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

adebayo.jpg
Heat to ‘keep it pretty competitive’ against Cavs
nbc_roto_okcvmem_250305.jpg
Grizzlies shouldn’t expect Thunder to ‘cool off’
jokic.jpg
Jokic’s status looms large in SAC-DEN markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

No. 12 Wisconsin at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 5, 2025 11:49 AM

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11).

The Badgers are looking to rebound from their loss Sunday in East Lansing to Michigan State, 71-62. Sparty outscored Wisconsin 39-28 in the second half to run away in the final minutes.

Minnesota is looking to build on Saturday’s win at Nebraska. Led by Brennan Rigsby’s 20 points off the bench, the Golden Gophers won, 67-65, to earn their seventh conference win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin at Minnesota

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Time: 8:30PM EST
  • Site: Williams Arena
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Badgers at Golden Gophers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Badgers (-300), Golden Gophers (+240)
  • Spread: Badgers -6.5
  • Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Badgers & Golden Gophers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wisconsin Badgers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Golden Gophers +6.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 138.5.

Wisconsin at Minnesota: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Wisconsin is riding a three-game winning streak at Minnesota
  • The Under is 16-13 in Minnesota’s games this season
  • Wisconsin has covered in 7 of its 10 road games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Minnesota.png Minnesota Golden Gophers
Wisconsin.png Wisconsin Badgers
Men's College Basketball