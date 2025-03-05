No. 12 Wisconsin at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11).

The Badgers are looking to rebound from their loss Sunday in East Lansing to Michigan State, 71-62. Sparty outscored Wisconsin 39-28 in the second half to run away in the final minutes.

Minnesota is looking to build on Saturday’s win at Nebraska. Led by Brennan Rigsby’s 20 points off the bench, the Golden Gophers won, 67-65, to earn their seventh conference win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin at Minnesota

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Williams Arena

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Badgers at Golden Gophers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Badgers (-300), Golden Gophers (+240)

Spread: Badgers -6.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Badgers & Golden Gophers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wisconsin Badgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Golden Gophers +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 138.5.

Wisconsin at Minnesota: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin is riding a three-game winning streak at Minnesota

The Under is 16-13 in Minnesota’s games this season

Wisconsin has covered in 7 of its 10 road games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.