No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The spotlight shines on the American Athletic Conference tonight as No. 14 Memphis (20-4, 10-1) takes the court against South Florida (12-12, 5-6) in Tampa, Florida.

The Tigers sit atop the conference leading North Texas by 1.5 games. Penny Hardaway’s team has won seven in a row. They knocked off Temple, 90-82, at home Sunday. Sophomore PJ Haggerty leads Memphis in scoring averaging 21.6 points per game. The Bulls of South Florida have struggled to find consistency having not won back-to-back games since January 6. They lost Sunday, 75-70, at home to Wichita State in their most recent attempt to win two in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Bulls

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center City: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tigers at Bulls

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Memphis Tigers (-325), South Florida Bulls (+260)

Memphis Tigers (-325), South Florida Bulls (+260) Spread: Tigers -7.5

Tigers -7.5 Total: 151.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Memphis at South Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Memphis at South Florida Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Bulls game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Tigers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Tigers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the South Florida Bulls at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the South Florida Bulls at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 151.5.

Tigers at Bulls: Top betting trends and recent stats

Memphis has won 16 of its last 20 games

The Tigers’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

Memphis has failed to cover the spread in its last 3 games against teams with worse records

Memphis is 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

South Florida is 1-7 in its last 8 games

5 of the last 7 Bulls’ games have cashed to the UNDER

Memphis has won 5 of the last 6 games in this series



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)