No. 15 Kentucky at Texas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Saturday of SEC basketball continues this evening in Austin as the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5) visit the Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8).

The Wildcats have won their last two including a win at home Tuesday night over No. 5 Tennessee, 75-64. The Longhorns have lost three straight including a spanking Tuesday night, 103-80 at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky at Texas

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Moody Center

City: Austin, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Wildcats at Longhorns

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (+145), Texas Longhorns (-175)

Spread: Longhorns -3.5

Total: 159.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky at Texas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Kentucky at Texas Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Longhorns game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kentucky at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 159.5.

Wildcats at Longhorns: Top betting trends and recent stats

Texas has lost 4 of its last 5 games

Texas’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

Kentucky has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 away games against teams with worse records

