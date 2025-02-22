No. 2 Florida at LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3) look keep conference-leading Auburn in their sites as they take the court tonight in Baton Rouge against the Tigers of LSU (14-12, 3-10).

The Gators whacked Oklahoma, 85-63, in Gainesville Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. The victory keeps them within two games of the Auburn Tigers in the SEC standings.

LSU knocked off the cellar-dwelling South Carolina Gamecocks, 81-67 Tuesday night. It was their second straight win and third conference win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Florida at LSU

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

City: Baton Rouge, LA

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Gators at Tigers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Florida Gators (-475), LSU Tigers (+360)

Spread: Gators -9.5

Total: 153.5points

Expert picks & predictions for Florida at LSU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Florida -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total under 153.5.

Gators vs Tigers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Florida has won 5 of its last 7 on the road

The Under is 4-1 in Florida’s last 5 road games

Florida is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

LSU has cashed the Over in 4 of its last 6 games

