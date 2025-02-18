No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Tuesday, February 18, and the No. 5 Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1) are in Tempe to take on Arizona State (12-13, 3-11) in a Big 12 conference showdown.

The Sun Devils lost over the weekend at home to TCU, 74-70. BJ Freeman had 21 in the loss for ASU. The Cougars nipped Arizona on the road 62-58. Their patented suffocating defense simply wore the Wildcats down as the game progressed.

Houston has now won four in a row. They remain perfect on the road sporting a record of 7-0 this season. Arizona State is merely 5-6 at home. They have lost their last five games overall.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Houston at Arizona State

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Desert Financial Arena

City: Tempe, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Cougars at Sun Devils

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Houston Cougars (-800), Arizona State Sun Devils (+550)

Spread: Cougars -11.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Houston at Arizona State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Houston at Arizona State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cougars & Sun Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Houston Cougars on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona State Sun Devils at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 134.5.

Cougars at Sun Devils: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona State has lost 17 of its last 20 games against teams with better records

The Sun Devils’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

Houston has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 games against teams with losing records

