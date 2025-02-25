No. 5 Tennessee at LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5) continue their pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when they take the court tonight in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11).

The Volunteers won their second in a row Saturday in a hard-fought battle in College Station. Tennessee pulled away late and defeated Texas A&M, 77-69. The Vols need a win to maintain their fourth place standing in the SEC.

LSU saw their modest two-game win streak snapped Saturday at home in a 79-65 loss to the No. 2 Florida Gators. The Tigers are 3-7 in their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee at LSU

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

City: Baton Rouge, LA

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Volunteers at Tigers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Volunteers (-625), Tigers (+450)

Spread: Volunteers -10.5

Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee at LSU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tennessee Volunteers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on LSU at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 137.5.

Tennessee at LSU: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee has won 4 of its last 5 games against teams with a winning record

The Over is 7-3 in LSU’s last 10 home games

Tennessee is 16-11 against the spread this season

Tennessee is just 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

