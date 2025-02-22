No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Saturday in college basketball and there is no bigger game than one of the first of the afternoon as the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5) are in College Station to take on the Aggies of Texas A&M (20-6, 9-4).

A win by the Volunteers would pull them into at least a tie with the Aggies for fifth in the SEC. A win by A&M keeps them very much alive to finish as high as second in the conference.

The Vols have won four of five games in February. They knocked off the Commodores of Vanderbilt last Saturday in Knoxville, 81-76.

The Aggies saw their five-game win streak snapped Tuesday in a loss at Mississippi State, 70-54.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee at Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Reed Arena

City: College Station, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Volunteers at Aggies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (+110), Texas A&M Aggies (-135)

Spread: Aggies -1.5

Total: 130.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee at Texas A&M

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Tennessee on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Volunteers at +1.5 .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 130.5.

Volunteers at Aggies: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee’s record in its last 5 games stands at 4-1

Texas A&M’s last 4 games have stayed under the Total

The Texas A&M Aggies are 8-3-2 ATS at home this season

