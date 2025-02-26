No. 7 St. John’s at Butler Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm (24-4, 15-2) travel to the Midwest tonight for a Big East tilt in Indianapolis against the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10).

The Red Storm has lost just once in 2025 winning 13 of their 14 games and climbing up the rankings in the process. They controlled the game from the early stages Sunday against UConn enroute to an 89-75 win over the Huskies.

The Bulldogs were one of the Red Storm’s thirteen victims this year losing to St. John’s back in early January, 70-62. Butler, though, is currently playing some of its best basketball of the season having won three of its last four games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch St. John’s at Butler

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Hinkle Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Red Storm at Bulldogs

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: St. john’s Red Storm (-350), Butler Bulldogs (+275)

Spread: Red Storm -7.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for St. John’s at Butler

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Storm & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. John’s Red Storm on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Butler Bulldogs +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

St. John’s at Butler: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s is on a 3-game winning streak

5 of St. John’s last 6 games with Butler have stayed under the Total

St. John’s has covered in 4 of its last 5 road games

