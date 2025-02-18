No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 21 Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3) are in Starkville tonight to take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) in a key SEC showdown.

The Aggies have won five in a row. This past Saturday they defeated Arkansas, 69-61, at College Station.

The Bulldogs have won two of their last three including a win Saturday at Ole Miss, 81-71.

Texas A&M is tied for third in the SEC. They are two games behind Auburn. The Aggies are 4-3 on the road. Mississippi State sits tied for eighth in the conference. They are 8-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Humphrey Coliseum

City: Starkville, MS

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Aggies at Bulldogs

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Texas A&M Aggies (+115), Mississippi State Bulldogs (-140)

Spread: Bulldogs -2.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas A&M at Mississippi State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Aggies vs Bulldogs Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Aggies & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas A&M Aggies at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 143.5.

Aggies vs Bulldogs: Top betting trends and recent stats

Mississippi State has won 5 of 8 home games this season following a win

In Texas A&M’s road games this season the Under is 5-2

Mississippi State has failed to cover the spread in its last 5 home games against teams with better records

