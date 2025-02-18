 Skip navigation
No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 21 Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:37 AM

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3) are in Starkville tonight to take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) in a key SEC showdown.

The Aggies have won five in a row. This past Saturday they defeated Arkansas, 69-61, at College Station.

The Bulldogs have won two of their last three including a win Saturday at Ole Miss, 81-71.

Texas A&M is tied for third in the SEC. They are two games behind Auburn. The Aggies are 4-3 on the road. Mississippi State sits tied for eighth in the conference. They are 8-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State

  • Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00PM EST
  • Site: Humphrey Coliseum
  • City: Starkville, MS
  • Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Aggies at Bulldogs

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Texas A&M Aggies (+115), Mississippi State Bulldogs (-140)
  • Spread: Bulldogs -2.5
  • Total: 143.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Texas A&M at Mississippi State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Aggies vs Bulldogs Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Aggies & Bulldogs game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas A&M Aggies at +2.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 143.5.

Aggies vs Bulldogs: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Mississippi State has won 5 of 8 home games this season following a win
  • In Texas A&M’s road games this season the Under is 5-2
  • Mississippi State has failed to cover the spread in its last 5 home games against teams with better records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

