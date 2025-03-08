Ohio State at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Ohio State Buckeyes (17-13, 9-10) travel to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10).

Indiana’s modest three-game win streak was snapped Tuesday in Eugene as the Oregon Ducks knocked off Mike Woodson’s squad, 73-64. Trey Galloway had 16 points in the loss.

Ohio State won in double overtime this week in Columbus against Nebraska, 116-104. The Buckeyes have now won two in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ohio State at Indiana

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Assembly Hall

City: Bloomington, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Buckeyes at Hoosiers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Buckeyes (+118), Hoosiers (-145)

Spread: Hoosiers -2.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ohio State at Indiana

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buckeyes & Hoosiers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Hoosiers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Ohio State +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 147.5.

Ohio State at Indiana: Top betting trends and recent stats

Indiana is riding a 4-game win streak at home against Ohio State

7 of Indiana’s last 8 games (88%) have stayed under the Total

Indiana has covered the Spread in its last 4 home games against Ohio State

Indiana has won 6 of their last 10 against Ohio State but is just 4-6 in those 10 against the spread

