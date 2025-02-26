Ole Miss at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The top team in all the land takes to the court looking to further solidify it No. 1 overall ranking when Auburn (25-2, 13-1) hosts Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6).

Johni Broome leads the Tigers at 18.6 points, 11.1 boards, 2.6 blocks, and 3.4 assists per game. Auburn’s current win streak is four and their overall home record on the season is 12-1.

Ole Miss has lost their last two and as a result has dropped out of the Top 25. Saturday, they lost at Vanderbilt, 77-72. The Rebels are a respectable 5-4 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ole Miss at Auburn

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Neville Arena

City: Auburn, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Rebels at Tigers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Rebels (+675), Tigers (-1100)

Spread: Tigers -13.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ole Miss at Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rebels & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ole Miss at +13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

Ole Miss at Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn is on a 4-game winning streak

The Total went over in 16 of Auburn’s 27 games this season

Auburn has failed to cover in its last 3 games at home

